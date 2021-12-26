Don’t go to places without a fire certificate - GNFS

fire certificates indicates that the premises had met basic fire safety requirements

Source: GNA

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has advised the public to stay away from premises or public places without fire certificates.

It said fire certificates were indications that the premises had met basic fire safety requirements hence relatively safer to stay in.



Divisional Officer III (DOIII) Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), gave the caution in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the preparedness of the Command for the Christmas and harmattan season.



The Regional PRO said the Service was on high alert to avert any possible fire outbreak during, before and after the Christmas season.



DOIII Hudu said the Command had put in place measures to deal with any serious fire outbreak during the season.



The region has, therefore, put in place a patrol team that would visit public places unannounced to ensure that proper safety measures were in place and activities of those premises would not breach any fire safety standards.

He said Market Fires posts in the region were directed to operate 24 hours to ensure fire cover for the markets.



DOIII Hudu advised individuals to prioritize their safety and look out for fire safety equipment on any premise they find themselves.



"Look out for emergency exits, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and assembly point in any premise you visit,” he added



“ Premises without these measures should be avoided or stay at your own risk,” the Regional PRO warned and pledged the command unflinching commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the Region.