Don’t hesitate to relocate and make Ghana your home - Mahama to diasporans

Former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Fred Dzakpata, Contributor

Former president, John Mahama has appealed to people of African descent not to hesitate to take advantage of the right to relocate to Ghana.

Delivering the keynote speech at the Universities Studying Slavery Conference in Halifax Canada on Thursday, October 19, 2023, John Mahama said Africans must learn to heal from the injustices caused by colonisation.



“I would like us to remember that the work of atonement done by somebody else for the injustices of the past should not be confused with the work of healing that must be done by us for the well-being and joy of our posterity".

“We are the answer to our ancestors' prayers, they survived the unspeakable so that we will be free to sour beyond the limits that society, family, and friends try to place on us”, he said.



“There is a home for you in Ghana, and we will happily welcome you back home, as one of our own through the door of return whenever you are ready. I am sure you can get more information on the right of abode for persons of African diaspora here,” John Mahama added.