Don’t hesitate to slap deputy speaker should he attempt to vote - Asiedu Nketia charges Minority

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has charged the Minority not to hesitate to slap the deputy speaker should he attempt to vote during the consideration of the E-Levy bill.



According to him, the Minority must adopt resistance to prevent the deputy speaker from voting as he cannot play two roles at the same time.



Addressing the NDC’s youth wing in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, Asiedu Nketia said, “so long as impunity will not stop, resistance has been imposed on us as a duty”, the NDC scribe retorted. “If a Deputy Speaker decides to vote [during proceedings] and at the same time play the role of a referee, don’t hesitate to slap him to keep him on track.”

Parliament was expected to consider the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, after the debate on the bill was adjourned due to time constraints.



The last time it was considered was on December 20; the house could not make a decision on the levy due to a scuffle that ensued when Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu attempted to vote.



This led to an adjournment to February 1, 2022.



For the bill to be passed, the majority must get 138 members of the house to vote in favour of the bill.



A total number of 138, however, cannot be guaranteed as Speaker Alban Bagbin is currently out of the country for a medical check-up.

In his absence, the Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, assumes the position.



The Minority has hinted of possible chaos in the house if the acting Speaker attempts to vote.



Meanwhile, the government is currently engaging stakeholders in a series of town hall meetings to sensitize Ghanaians on the proposed 1.75% electronic transaction levy, which is awaiting approval or otherwise by parliament.



