Don’t impose parliamentary candidates on constituencies – Ntim to party executives

NPP National Chairman hopeful, Stephen Asamoah Boateng

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ayesu Ntim has sent a strong caution to National, Regional and Constituency Officers executives of the party to desist from trying to impose parliamentary candidates on the various constituencies.

According to him, it is important that all qualified aspirants are allowed to contest and the most suitable among them, elected as Parliamentary candidate to avoid disunity in the party and also prevent apathy come 2024 election.



Speaking as Special Guest at the opening of a 2-Day Retreat for the leaders of the organizational arm of the party held at the Best Western Hotel in Accra, organized by the Organisation Committe of the party, Chairman Ntim noted that when imposition prevails, it affects the unity and the togetherness needed at the constituency.



He stressed that the party needed unity to win the 2024 election.



Chairman Ntim added that having drawn lessons from previous primaries, the party executives should allow the best candidates to be elected as the party strives to retain power come 2024 elections and break the 8-year governance cycle.

The event was attended by all members of the National Organizational Committee, National Organizer and his 2 deputies, National Women Organizer & her 2 deputies, National Youth Organizer & his 2 deputies, National TESCON Coordinator, the National Nasara Coordinator and his 2 deputies.



The rest were all Regional Organizers, all Regional Women Organizers, all Regional Youth Organisers and all Regional Nasara Coordinators.



The Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey was also in attendance.



The event was organised by National Organizational Committee and spearheaded by the National Organizer, Nana Boakye (Nana B).