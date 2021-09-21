Don’t incite the youth to protest – Nana B tells failed MMDCE aspirants

Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organiser of NPP

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)has called on the unsuccessful MMDCE aspirants to resist the temptations to incite the youth to protest or support any form of protest against their unsuccessful bid.

Nana B emphasized that it’s in their interest to discourage anyone from protesting against the President’s nominees.



“Our tradition is built on the tenets of discipline, respect for authority, law and order, and violence is alien to our ideological orientation. Therefore, our actions and inactions must promote peace, unity and cohesion for the sustenance of our collective progress” Nana B said in a statement.



Pursuant to article 243(1) of the 1992 constitution of the Republic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, September 19, 2021, nominated, for the prior approval of members of the respective assemblies, qualified Ghanaians to occupy the MMDCE positions in the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country.

The National Youth Organizer thus admonished the teeming youth of the party to accept, respect and uphold the President’s nominees for the positions of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).



“The National Youth wing congratulates all the MMDCE nominees and subsequently wish to admonish the youth of the NPP to unconditionally accept, respect, and uphold the well-thought-through choices of the President” Nana B has said.



He added that “admittedly, we may be disappointed that our preferred candidate was not nominated, however, we must be measured in expressing our disappointment and more-so desist from any protests or demonstrations that may compromise peace and security in our locality”.