Don’t insult Zanetor for telling NDC to bring back Konadu – Koku Anyidoho

Suspended NDC member, Koku Anyidoho

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has told members of the NDC who are insulting Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, a daughter of the late founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings, for asking the leadership of the NDC to bring back her mother Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Zanetor who is also the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle made the appeal at the commemoration of the one year anniversary of the late former president at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Friday, November 12.



According to Zanetor, for the NDC to win the 2024 elections, her mother must rejoin the party.



“We cannot do it alone. It would take all of us. You don’t have to have a title or be an executive. And I would like to use this occasion to also express my appreciation to the leadership of the NDC, to the rank and file, for the support and the show of love. And so, on behalf of my mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, my siblings and myself, we say Thank You."

“I would like to use the opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man, thinking that he ll not pass what he did, let us recognize the fact that we don’t know when our last day would be, let’s make amends with those we have wronged. On this particular occasion, I’d say the thing that nobody wants to say: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do bring her back,” she added.



Nana Konadu broke away from the NDC to form her own party, the National Democratic Party, NDP which has so far contested two national elections.



In a tweet, Mr Anyidoho said, “Let nobody claiming to be a supporter of NDC, dare insult Honourable Ezanetor Rawlings, for asking the Party to, reach out to, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings. United we stand; divided we fall. The spirit of JJ Rawlings lives o.”