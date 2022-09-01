Don't issue permit for the environmental release of genetically modified cowpea - CCFS to National Biosafety Authority

Centre for Climate Change Food Security

The Centre for Climate Change Food Security (CCCFS) has raised a red flag about the environmental release of genetically modified cowpea in Ghana.

The Centre says it's "shocked to learn about the grant of a permit by the NBA for the release of genetically modified cowpea (Bt Cowpea) developed by SARI."



Expressing his reservation about the permission granted by the NBA, the Director of Research of the Centre accused the National Biosafety Authority of a "clandestine refusal of the NBA to grant our Centre very pertinent information regarding the application for permit by SARI which we requested for."



Speaking on the matter on JoyNews’ 10am news on August 30, 2022, the Director of Research for the Centre, Mr. Sulemana Issifu, said they have detected problematic information in the data provided by SARI in its application to the NBA and wondered "why the NBA has glossed over these issues". "For example, we have found that the bt Cowpea contains about 22ug/g of Cry1ab toxin which is higher than those found in other transgenic plants".



He further argued that "some of the data provided by the applicants are under-discussed and some others were not data generated by the applicants themselves." "While we as scientists agree that data generated by others could be used for scientific arguments, it's important that in matters like these where food safety and the health of the environment are at stake, you generate your own data based on an original study since context and other factors which differ from location to location, could affect the outcome of a study," he asserted.



Taking on the NBA, Mr. Issifu suggested that "it appears the NBA is solely basing its approval on the data supplied by the applicants... We requested for the NBA's own assessment of the genetically modified cowpea, but they have not granted us this," he bemoaned. "Where's the technical report and assessment of the NBA itself", he questioned while speaking on midday news on GhOne TV on Tuesday, August 31, 2022.



It would be recalled that the National Biosafety Authority earlier this week granted approval for the environmental release of genetically modified cowpea which was developed by the Savannah Agriculture Research Institute. Some people have questioned the need for a genetically modified cowpea especially when there are no shortages in the system.



The Centre has subsequently filed a right-to-information request to the NBA in which they accuse the NBA of shrouding the entire process in secrecy. Below is the full request.



THE C.E.O.

NATIONAL BIOSAFTEY AUTHORITY



P. O. BOX WY 669



KWABENYA, ACCRA



GHANA



29 AUGUST 2022



Dear Sir,



RE: APPROVAL FOR THE ENVIRONMENTAL RELEASE OF GM COWPEAS BY THE NATIONAL BIOSAFTEY AGENCY (NBA)



The Centre for Climate Change and Food Security (CCCFS) is shocked to learn about the grant of permit by the NBA for the release of genetically modified cowpea (Bt Cowpea) developed by SARI.

Our surprise is actuated by the clandestine refusal of the NBA to grant our Centre very pertinent information regarding the application for permit by SARI which we requested for.



Pursuant to section 18 of the Biosafety Act, 2011 (Act 831) and gazette notice by the NBA, CCCFS submitted a position paper to the NBA. Amongst other things, we raised a preliminary objection to the application pending the supply of important information to enable the Centre take a conclusive stance on the issue. Further, we berated the NBA for shrouding the entire process in secrecy as, in our opinion, enough wasn’t being done to pull the public along this destiny-changing process.



Information requested were in line with section 18 (2) of the Biosafety Act, which mandates the NBA to release information deemed not confidential in line with a GM application for permit to members of the public who place a request for such information. We, thus, requested for information on the risk assessments being conducted. Minded of the regulation regarding intellectual property rights, we limited our request to information that essentially bother on the health of the environment and potential consumers of the product. There is no denying the fact that GMs have the potential to obliterate natural ecosystems, adulterate other biological organisms and germplasms, hence our request to be sure the current product is safe for the environment.



The opacity with which the NBA has handled this process lends credence to – and feeds into – the notion about the GM lobby and how they engage in underhand dealings. Is it the contention of the NBA that information on safety are confidential and thus not accessible to potential sufferers or beneficiaries of the GM cowpeas? CCCFS doubts this is the position of the NBA. As scientists, we insist on seeing evidence on the safety of all biological organisms before recommending them for public use.



Elsewhere, the release of an organism of this nature would have generated considerable interest since there could be a danger, real or perceived if the right precautions are not taken. In our view, the NBA has taken advantage of the reticence of Ghanaians on these matters, and violated sacred principles of co-creation. This is why CCCFS is playing a gatekeeping role for Ghanaians.



By this release, we are demanding the NBA as a matter of our right to information, to provide us with the details of the risk assessment done by the NBA. We expect the information to be provided to contain:



1. the methodology used to assess the environmental and consumption safety of the product;



2. details of the findings of the assessment.

We implore Ghanaians, particularly the media to take keen interest in this very important matter and not leave the regulatory body, NBA to have a field day.



Sulemana Issifu



Director of Research



Contact: +4915217593128



WhatsApp: +233243296543 & +4915217593128



Email: cccfs2015@gmail.com & sulemanaissifu@gmail.com



Cc



RTI Commission

Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, MEST



Minister for Food and Agriculture, MoFA



Executive Director, Environmental Protection Agency



Minister for Health, MoH



President, Ghana Medical Association



CSOs



Media