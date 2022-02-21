Don't join the 'chain of corruption' - National Service Personnel charged

The government was also asked to increase the allowance of NSS personnel

Source: Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya, Contributor

The former Nothern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education(NCCE), Alhaji Abdul-Razak Saani, has charged the youth who are currently doing their National Service or are yet to start, to desist from indulging themselves in activities to fetch quick money as that could lead them into corruption.

This, he believed when done, the personnel would be helping in breaking the chain of corruption instead of joining it.



Alhaji Saani who was speaking at the 12th Annual Delegates Conference by the Northern Regional National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) on Saturday, February 12, 2022, said annually, Ghana loses about 12 billion dollars to corruption which has kept the development of the nation stagnated, and advised the younger generation to discontinue the acts of corruptions.



"I want you to break the chain of corruption and others that has kept us stagnated," he charged them.



The conference was on the theme "Engaging Young people in Nation Building; The role of the National Service Personnel", and was held at the Tamale College of Education (TACE).



Alhaji Saani also admonished the personnel to live a life of modesty, desist from showing off and also, live within their means.

He also urged the youth to have a sense of patriotism in them as that was one of the many ways they could support the development and growth of the country.



"Let us cultivate the culture of Ghana first, You need to live a life of modesty, be patriotic," he stated.



On his part, the North East Regional Minister and Guest of Honour to the event, Mr. Yidana Zakaria encouraged the service personnel to accept postings to places where their services are needed.



He pointed out that the national service scheme was a line, a reservoir of knowledge and requisite skills recruited by various institutions to fill in their vacant positions, and tasked them to be committed to their work wherever they serve.



Mr. Yidana noted that the introduction of the Nation Builders'Corp (NABCO) was driven by the government's commitment to making use of the talents and skills of the youth especially, the young graduates.

He further indicated that the country needed a hardworking and committed youth who would help push her development forward.



"Ghana needs a cadre of dedicated, selfless, committed and productive workforce to drive her development agenda," he stated.



He advised that many of the service personnel be posted to the Environmental Protection and Sanitation agencies and that of the Forestry Commission to help develop those sectors.



Member of Parliament(MP) for Mion and board member of the National Service Scheme(NSS), Mr. Aziz Musah his submissions, said the board has introduced a system called deployment for employment to train service personnel on skills acquisition to become employable after their service, and advised the personnel to make good of the little they get from the service.



The Northern Regional Secretary of the National Service Association(NASPA) Mr. Mubarik Sayibu in an interview with the media, said the monthly allowance given to service personnel was not enough and appealed to the government and the NSS to increase it.