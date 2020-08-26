Politics

Don't joke with Akufo-Addo's free SHS, it’s ‘groundbreaking and historic’ - Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's free Senior High School (SHS) programme as a "groundbreaking" policy.

The free SHS policy, according to the government, has benefited about 1.2 million Ghanaian school children with the first batch of beneficiaries currently writing their final exams.



Over 300,000 students have sat for their 2020 WASSCE which will be completed in September this year.



However, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has bastardized the government's free education policy.



The NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama has pledged to review the policy into what he believes will be best for Ghana's educational system than what the President is currently doing.

Making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Mr Baako put it straight to the opposition party not to trivialize the government's policy saying it is a historic social intervention.



He praised the government for boldly implementing the free SHS programme.



"The successful implementation of the free SHS is groundbreaking. It's historic. It is not a joke. It's a huge investment in our human resource development; big time social investment. Nobody should underestimate that. As a socialist myself, sometimes I envy the NPP for executing this broad-based social intervention. It's no joke. Take it from me; it needed courage," he said.

