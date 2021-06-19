Don’t just add up to the numbers – COP Maame Tiwaa tells female police recruits

the Director-General of Police Welfare, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

Female police recruits have been charged to prove their worth and justify an increase in their quota into the service by the police administration.

Addressing 581 recruits at the passing out ceremony at the Police Public Training School at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region, the Director-General of Police Welfare, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah noted that Ghana is on its way to achieving the United Nations gender ratio.



“The United Nations recommended gender ratio in uniformed officers is 40%. It is heartwarming to reveal that female recruits passing out today constitute about 34% of the total recruits strength. This means altogether, Ghana is gradually inching towards meeting the uniformed officers gender parity”, she stated.



In respect of that, she urged the new recruits especially the females to live up to the task in order to achieve the needed results.

“Don’t just be part of the added numbers but contribute towards achieving results in our core mandate”, she admonished them and congratulated Recruit Hannah Arthur for her outstanding performance and adjudged as the Best Female Recruit.



COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah advised all female recruits not to relent in their endeavours and continue to make themselves and their families proud.



“Never relent in your endeavours and continue to make yourselves, female police officers and your families proud”, she stressed.