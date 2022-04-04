2
Menu
News

Don’t leak sensitive documents to press – Bagbin warns parliamentary staff

Alban Bagbin New Look1212 Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Bagbin, has cautioned staff of the legislature against leaking sensitive parliamentary documents to the press.

Such misconduct, he noted, reduces the reputation of the institution and what it represents in the eyes of citizens.

Speaking at a staff durbar held on 2 April 2022 at the Chamber of Parliament, Mr. Bagbin noted that the Board of the Parliamentary Service has made some decisions to ensure an efficient, non-partisan, innovative, and professional Parliamentary Service, through holistic staff welfare and empowerment packages.

He urged all the staff to work together as a committed team to ensure that Ghana’s legislature attains its vision of developing into a model Parliament worthy of emulation by other legislative institutions.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of the golden bed that led to the dismissal of a minister in 1962
Cardinal Turkson gets top Vatican appointment again
Police arrest 28 robbery suspects, shoot two others dead
I'm disappointed in Bawumia - Abeiku Santana
5 dead, 7 injured in accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway
Profile Of Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property