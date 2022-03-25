Don't leave your children to be loitering on the street - Police PRO to parents

Robert Anabik Anmain, North East Regional Police PRO

The issue of child abduction is prevalent in the Southern part of Ghana which is now spreading across the length and breadth of the country in recent days.



On the 21st of February 2022, a five-year-old schoolgirl had gone missing in Walewale in the North East Region after she closed from school.



The little girl was later found on the 18th of March 2022 at Mirigu in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region after she was lured by a 26-year-old young man who sent her away to his village.



Police investigations on this case revealed that the mother of the suspect had warned him to marry a woman and produce a child for her before she dies or else he should not come to her funeral should in case she dies.



The police in the North East Region who rescued the child and arrested the suspect are calling on parents and guardians in the North East Region not to allow their children to be loitering on the streets due to the recent child abduction.

Speaking to GhanaWeb in an interview, the North East Regional Police PRO, ASP Robert Anabik Anmain cautioned the parents to always take good care of their children to avoid being kidnapped.



"Sometimes you find children on the street without anyone accompanying them, it is very risky for a child to be left on his or her own, anything can happen. like in this case, If an adult was accompanying the child, she may not have been taken away. So I want to appeal to parents to make sure that wherever their children are going or whoever they are handling their children to, should be someone they know", he cautioned parents in the Northeast region.



The police say they shall protect the residents in the Region at all costs.



Meanwhile, they are urging the youth and stakeholders, and opinion leaders to always volunteer information that can lead to the arrest of bandits in the region to mitigate the persistent robbery attacks on the residents.