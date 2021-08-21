Don’t let Mahama tell you Ghana is hard; it’s not – NPP to Ghanaians

Communications Director of NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

The ruling New Patriotic Party says living conditions in the country are not as bad as former President John Mahama appears to be telling Ghanaians.

According to the Communications Director of the party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Ghanaians are likely to be poisoned with negativity with they continue listening to the former President on the economy.



“We are not frightened of John Mahama, we know he cannot manage the economy, so we can’t let him poison your minds because if you’re sitting your somewhere and they keep telling you ‘oh it is bad, Ghana is hard, there is corruption, Ghana is hard’. Then sometimes, you think it’s true. So we have to speak back,” he told the media at a press conference on Friday.



He added: “We’re not frightened by John Mahama. We know he cannot give you a good education, we know he cannot give you good health, he will collapse NHIA. We know he cannot manage the economy. Interest rates, inflation will go up, growth will drop and we’ll go back to the IMF”.



He also noted the opposition NDC is criticizing the Agenda 111 projects by government because they fear it will cost them the 2024 elections.

“For open political purposes founded on the spirit of non-performance and incompetence, the NDC wants an initiative that is set to benefit millions of Ghanaians stopped just because it threatens their assumptions of the 2024 election. The NDC sees Agenda 111 as a game-changer to defeat their archaic model of regime change every eight years. They are afraid we will break the eight. Agenda 111 complements major reforms in the health sector”.



The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.



Each unit would have facilities such as Outpatient services, including consultation for medical and surgical cases, Ophthalmology, Dental and Physiotherapy and Imaging services.