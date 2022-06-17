Don’t let anybody influence your work, including myself – Akufo-Addo to new NCCE boss

NCCE Boss, Kathleen Addy

NCCE will not be dissolved - Akufo-Addo assures

The role of NCCE is vital to Ghana’s development – Akufo-Addo



New NCCE boss sworn into office



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the newly appointed Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) not to subject herself to any political influence.



Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chairperson Boss, Kathleen Addy, the president advised her to perform her duty without influence from any person, including himself.



“I assure you Madam Chairperson of government’s recognition as enshrined in Act 452 of the independence of the NCCE… I need not remind you that you are not subject to the direction or control of any person or authority in the performance of your functions, including myself as the head of the Executive,” 3newsroom.com reports.



Akufo-Addo further stated that his government was committed to investing in the NCCE to ensure that it performs its mandate of educating Ghanaians electively.

He added that he does not agree with calls from some factions in public for the commission to be dissolved.



“I believe the NCCE continues to be relevant and still has an important role to play in helping establish a culture of awareness in our country in which citizens are alive to their civic responsibilities and duties, especially at this time when some irresponsible elements within the body politic are calling for the overthrow of the constitutional order,” he added.



Before her appointment as Chairperson, Kathleen Addy was the Deputy Commissioner in Charge of Finance and Administration at the NCCE, a position she has held since 2017.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



