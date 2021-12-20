Don’t let competition hinder our break the 8 effort - Akufo-Addo to NPP

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to embrace internal competition because competitions are part of the political exercise.

He however cautioned the party against unhealthy competition that will hinder the determination of the party to break the 8-year cycle in the next general elections.



Speaking at the NPP’s delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday December 19, he said “Competition, we cannot avoid competition. Competition there will be but let that competition help the party and not hinder the party so that we can break the 8 in 2024.”



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his part said that the Akufo-Addo administration is thinking outside the box to transform the country.



He said a number of initiatives have been introduced by the government to transform the economy through digitalization



“Ours is a government that is thinking outside the box to transform the country,” he said.



He added “For the first time in our hoistory Ghana has drone for medical delivery, Ghana is implementing one district one hospital under agenda 111

“By end of our second we would built more hospitals that any government. Our government is building one district one factory.



“For the first time in our history students can apply students loan without a guarantor.”



Dr Bawumia further urged members and supporters of the NPP to remain united and rally behind the government.



Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu for his part lamented the actions of some leaders of the NPP that cost the party more parliamentary seats during the 2020 elections.



He said bitterness, division and the failure to unite the supporters after internal elections were some of the issues that affected the party.



He also raised issues against the way primaries are conducted to elect parliamentary candidates for the party.

The Suame Lawmaker noted that currently, defending the government in Parliament has become the work for a few lawmakers because the experienced ones who would have done that were dropped in the primaries.



“The history of 2008 should guide us,” he said.



He added “I want to sound this caution because we have enough time to correct them.”



“The lies, the hatred will not advance the interest of the Dankwa-Busia-Dombo great tradition,” he further stated.