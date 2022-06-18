Don't let me or anybody control you - Akufo-Addo charges new NCCE boss

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Kathleen Addy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked the newly sworn-in Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy, not to allow herself to be controlled by any person or institution.

According to him, the NCCE is autonomous and should be treated as such because her independence is stipulated by the 1992 Constitution.



He, therefore, urged Kathleen Addy to pursue a stakeholder consultation for the successful fulfilment of the Commission’s mandate.



“I assure you, Madam Chairperson, of government’s recognition as enshrined in Act 452, of the independence of the NCCE.



“Madam Chairperson, I need not remind you that you are not subject to the direction or control of any person or authority in the performance of your functions, including myself as the head of the Executive,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said at the swearing-in ceremony of Kathleen Addy as the new Chairperson of the NCCE at the Jubilee House on Thursday, June 16.



He rejected calls for the abolishment of the Commission indicating that such calls are misplaced.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo explained, “The NCCE continues to be relevant and still has an important role to play in helping establish a culture of awareness in our country in which citizens live to their civic responsibilities and duties.



“Especially at this time, when some responsible elements within the body politic are calling for the overthrow of the constitutional order."



On her part, Kathleen Addy said, “I would like to, once again, thank you for the honour done me. I would like to thank all gathered here for showing up on this occasion. I am grateful. I promised the people of Ghana that I will execute my mandate to the best of my ability and I look forward to a renewed NCCE,” she added.



Kathleen Addy was appointed to replace Madam Joseph Nkrumah, who resigned from the position to take up an ambassadorial role in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).