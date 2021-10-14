Don't let pain of electoral loss influence suspicion of cheating - Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo is current chairperson of ECOWAS

The Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has advised aspirants with presidential ambitions on the continent not to allow the pain of electoral defeat to influence their suspicion of electoral fraud.

He charged presidential aspirants to prioritize democracy in all their political activities.



According to the President, aspiring leaders should “not allow the pain of losing the election to influence suspicion of cheating.”



Speaking at the ongoing ECOWAS Parliament forum at Winneba in the Central Region, the President called on member-states to respect democratic institutions and urged support for elected governments to work.

“These happenings in the region required of you distinguished Parliamentarians to take a critical look at the effectiveness of our electoral systems and process to provide free and fair elections and guarantee accountable governance.



“The authority of any elected public officer is vested in the people, and this can be legitimately exercised through free, fair, and credible elections.



“The exertion to power by any other means, other than the ballot box, remains for me, wholly unacceptable, no matter the justification,” he said.