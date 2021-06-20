Don’t let social media deceive you that NPP gov’t isn’t performing well - Prof Ameyaw Akumfi to youth

Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi

Former Minister of Education Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi has urged Ghanaian youth not to be swayed by social media propaganda that the current government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not performing.

He enumerated a number of interventions initiated by the New Patriotic Party(NPP) administration and advised them to seek credible information from agencies in order to explore places they can fit in in terms of employment.



“In these days of the proliferation of the media and the almighty social media, you are likely to be bombarded with information that will suggest that nothing good is happening around you. If you move with that current you will end up in ruins. But if you focus on the bigger picture and are determined to move on, then you will apprise yourself with information that will facilitate your progress.



Amongst the government policies that may be of interest to you include the famous Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, which has made farming very lucrative and attractive”, he disclosed while addressing service personnel at the Brong-Ahafo Naspa MMD’s Delegates Conference.

According to him, the government has made some crucial interventions that have helped national service personnel in transition. These interventions he mentioned include; the Nation Builders’ Corps (NABCO0 introduced in 2017, which cushioned some 100,000 people some of whom have now been absorbed into the formal sector.



He advised National Service Persons, in particular, to bring to bear their experiences during the transition periods.



“If you were meticulous in your planning and activities with a solid plan you will find it a bit easier with the transition. I have urged you to develop a can-do attitude. One of the things that drive this spirit is to be creative and innovative. That is one of the ways we can move the world. Ghana and indeed the whole world is counting on your creative and innovative skills for solving problems. Throughout the world and through all the ages, those who solve problems get money for the solutions they proffer. With your knowledge and skills, let your creative abilities be explored in helping to solve problems–ranging from environment, health, sanitation, etc. The Presidential Pitch introduced by President Akufo-Addo attracts people with innovative and creative ideas,” he advised.