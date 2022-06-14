Don't let the huge investment in education sector go waste - Yaw Adutwum to students

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum

Source: GNA

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has advised students to take advantage of the opportunities offered to them at school so that the government’s investment does not go waste.

He explained that the huge investment made by the government was geared toward preparing them to become economically empowered after school to support the nation’s transformation agenda.



Addressing students and staff of the Suame Technical Institute in Kumasi, Dr Adutwum stated that, “do not be left out of the ongoing transformation in the education sector which is a catalyst to transform the nation’s economy”.



He charged the students especially the girls to take their lessons serious and should not allow their peers to divert their focus from their studies.



“Work hard to shape your future dreams and aspirations so you can get a job or create a job yourself after your education and also employ others after school,” he said.



Dr Adutwum urged the students to respect their teachers and appreciate their work since that was what would help shape their future.

The Education Minister hinted at plans to establish diploma awarding technical colleges where after Technical Vocation Education and Training (TVET) courses, one can pursue tertiary education.



Mr Richard Addo-Gyamfi, the Principal of the Suame Technical Institute, commended the Education Minister for the visit which would help boost the morale of the students.



He appealed to the government to expand infrastructure in the school to increase the school’s enrolment.



The Minister used the unannounced visit to inspect equipment at the school’s workshop, and computer centres and visited classrooms to interact with students.



The unannounced visit to schools by the minister helps him to access the true state of affairs in the school for the appropriate interventions.