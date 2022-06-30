Don't let your issues pile up, we are here for the vulnerable - Legal Aid

Executive Director of the legal aid commission, Mr. Martin Tieku Amoyaw

Executive Director of the legal aid commission of Ghana, Mr. Martin Tieku Amoyaw has expressed worry over how some people, especially the vulnerable ones sometimes fear to approach the commission's offices for assistance. He said despite rendering services for free, there are still some people, especially the less privileged ones who fear approaching them.

"The commission doesn't charge anything. We work for the vulnerable, and we're urging the public, especially the less privileged ones not to run away from us. Sometimes you can come for legal advice if you're in any difficulty and that will help you know how to move your steps. Don't wait for issues to crop up before visiting us," he urged.



He said this in an interview with this reporter on the sides of a week-long training workshop on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) for staff of the Legal Aid Commission.



The training program which was sponsored by Legal Resource Center with funding support from the USAID, aimed at training ADR and administrative staff to serve as mediators and administrators in the legal aid offices they operate.



The five-day program hosted at the Royal Lamerta Hotel in Kumasi was meant to train administrative officers from across the (16) sixteen regions in Ghana.



According to the Executive Director, the program also aimed at training beneficiary officers on how the ADR is operated. He also revealed that administrative officers were also to be equipped with the new legal aid laws so that they do not deviate from the act.

According to him, the legal aid law 2007 keep experiencing a series of amendments and there was the need to always train the administrative staff who will in turn act as mediators to the other officers. He said, in 2018 for instance, there was a new amendment that began operation in 2019.



Commenting on the introduction of the ADR, the Executive Director revealed that the ADR has helped a lot. According to him, the Alternative Dispute Resolution act has made dispute resolution very simple from the previously complicated procedure.



Touching on some challenges faced by the Legal Aid Commission, Mr. Amoyaw said the commission mostly faced issues with means of transportation especially when they were to travel far to settle some disputes. He said the commission lacked vehicles, and that mostly become a bigger challenge.



"It was only in 2007 that we had about 5 cars. And apart from that, the Attorney General gave us 13 cars in 2018 but they're still not enough. The Attorney General has even pledged that he and the president were going to launch a legal aid fund where we can generate a lot of money to finance these challenges, and others. We're just waiting for a date to launch that fund, he said.



When asked how they reach out to educate the public on the activities of the legal aid commission, the executive director said they usually channel their messages through the media and sometimes met with assembly members, district assemblies, information centers, etc to disseminate information about themselves for public knowledge.

The theme for this year's program, "making justice accessible and to the vulnerable in Ghana."



Adding her voice, Mrs. Rita Nupe Demuyakor, Legal and Project officer, Law Reform Commission (LRC), said the training was also meant to educate the officers on what to do when clients visit their offices. She said the beneficiary trainees included some staff, administrative staff and new staff within the legal aid commission across the 16 regions of Ghana.



She also entreated clients who visit various legal aid offices to always learn to obey and comply with the simple rules in the offices when you visit our offices.



"It's my humble plea that clients who visit our offices should always show respect and comply with the rules officers on duty may set for them.



"It's very unfortunate that most people want to rush to see lawyers even when they're being advised to wait. Sometimes such lawyers might be at the courtroom". She said.

She also entreated clients to be truthful all the time when they are being asked to provide certain crucial information.



She pleaded with the general public to always make it a point that the commission which is meant for the poor remains as such.



"We normally deal with the less privileged ones whose monthly emoluments or profit gatherings do not reach two thousand. If yours exceed such amount, you're not part," she revealed.



She also expressed worry over how most people fear to patronise the services of the legal aid due to the little or no knowledge they have about it.



She, therefore, revealed that the commission was seriously going to sensitise the public through the various available mediums.

"We're going to organise more public training and awareness programmes so that people can know much about us. When you have issues such as divorce, marital, child maintenance, financial, litigations, etc don't forget to visit any of our offices in the regions and districts," she concluded.