Don’t limit the registration exercise to your district offices – PPP to EC

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has requested that the Electoral Commission (EC) expand the number of voter registration centres for the next voter registration drive.

The opposition party appealed to the EC, urging it not to limit the exercise to district offices alone, but to establish more centres to ease the hardship encountered by individuals who would otherwise have to travel vast distances to register.



The limited registration period is scheduled to run from September 12 through October 2, 2023.



The party stated in a statement that this strategy is in line with the party’s objective of supporting citizens’ more convenient and inclusive involvement in the political process.



Remy Paa Kow Edmundson, the National Secretary of the PPP in the statement said the simple solution of increasing registration centres in each district would have a significant positive impact by making registration more accessible and encouraging broader participation in the democratic process and ultimately contributing to a more representative and engaged electorates.



“The PPP is speaking up and asking the EC to add more registration centres in every District. This way, people won’t have to travel so far and can easily register to vote. It’s a simple solution that will make a big difference,” he stated.

The party also wants “a fixed date for the District Level Elections, just like we do for the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections. Right now, the dates for these elections keep changing, and that makes it hard for candidates and voters to plan ahead. If we have a set date, it will make things a lot easier and more organised.”



