Don’t lose touch with grassroots – Kufuor to NPP

John Agyekum Kufuor, Former President of Ghana

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has advised the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party not to detach itself from the grassroots since doing so will destroy the democratic tradition of the party.

“Under no circumstance must leadership become detached from the grassroots, since this will destroy the traditions of democracy in the party,” Mr Kufuor counseled in a goodwill message to the party at its National Delegates Conference held in Kumasi on Sunday, 19 December 2021.



Mr Kufuor also urged reconciliation among the rank and file of the party.



He said: “With unity and committed fellowship, the party and the government’s attractiveness would be urgently restored and deepened,” adding: “This will sustain the government through the year 2024.”



The former President also told the Conference to urge the party headquarters to urgently equip itself with a professional strategic team to ensure its opponents “do not outsmart us in the current battle of wits, which is obviously prevailing in the nation’s political arena.

“This must be sustained through the year 2024.”



Mr Kufuor further encouraged all party faithful to resolve “unshakably” to uphold and live by the tenets of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition of constitutionalism, democracy, rule of law, respect for human rights, freedom of thought and expression; and private initiative.



He said, “the golden rule of ‘each is our brother’s keeper’ must undergird these tenets.”



He called on members of the party to pray for God’s guidance and protection for the government in discharging its responsibility to the nation.