Don’t make NPP presidential primaries a do-or-die affair – Salam Mustapha to youth

Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party

Youth of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) have been charged to be decorous in their campaigns for their favorite presidential aspirants.

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the party admonished the youth base to avoid tendencies and actions that have the potential to plunge the party into chaos.



He noted in an interview on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that “We are all bound together, we are not different in any way. Therefore, your love for a particular candidate should not make it a do-or-die affair to the extent that if the person doesn’t win then there is no party or you must insult everybody. If it’s Dr. Bawumia you want, support him. If it’s Alan you want, support him. If it’s Kennedy Agyapong you want, support him. Agyarko, support him. Tell others what your candidate can do but don’t go and insult”.



Though the National Executive Council and Functional Executive Council of the NPP are yet to announce timeliness and schedules for the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries, notable persons in the party have stated their interest to run for the flagbearer position.

In what is expected to be a keen contest, Salam Mustapha noted that all aspirants are competent materials that have the potential to lead the party.



“We all know that we are going to have presidential primaries. I encourage the youth to support whoever they want to support. You have the right to [do so]. Let’s do it and exercise restraint and respect. Campaign for the person you want with decorum because, at the end of the day, we must all come back and support whoever is going to win and then move forward and prepare to win the next elections,” he advised.