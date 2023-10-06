Don’t make it look like Ghanaians have no brains – Pratt cautions NPP MP

Kwesi Pratt Jnr and Collins Adomako-Mensah

There was a heated banter between the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre East, Collins Adomako-Mensah on a recent edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show.

The veteran journalist in his submission had predicted doom for the ruling party owing to the current trajectory of the state and affairs within the party.



However the MP disagreed with Kwesi Pratt leading to an exchange between the two over the future of the NPP in the 2024 general election.



Adomako-Mensah who was vehement in his response emphasised that the NPP despite the current challenges with the economy will gain positive favour in the eyes of Ghanaians when the time of accountability comes.



“Uncle Kwesi, a time will come we will sit here and have a discussion about our record and I can tell you that at the end of the day the Ghanaian people will make me smile,” he argued.



But in a quick rebuttal Kwesi Pratt urged the MP not to live in a belief of Ghanaians being gullible on the actual state of the economy and the government’s role in the management of same.



“Count me out, count me out. Don’t make it look like the Ghanaian people have no brains,” he retorted.

Kwesi Pratt made reference to the exchange rate, the economy and the state of the central bank and asserted that the NPP is currently heading into a ditch.



But Adomako Mensah in defence of his party said the NPP after its internal election will regroup and prepare its campaign message to be sold to the Ghanaian electorate.



Tagging the 2024 presidential election as one between the NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress, the MP alluded that former President John Mahama who is the NDC’s candidate is no viable choice for the presidency considering his record.



But Kwesi Pratt chided the MP for relying too much on assumptions in his submission.



