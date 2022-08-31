Akwasi Addai, alias Odike

Andy Kankam, Editor of the Informer Newspaper, says it is wrong for anyone to make accusations without providing enough evidence to back it.

His comments came on the back of allegations levelled against chiefs in the Ashanti region by Founder and Leader of United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ for their involvement in illegal mining activities.



“Can Odike provide evidence to withstand the test of time and the court of competent jurisdiction if he is pushed to do so? We have all heard reports of MCEs/DCEs and MPs engaged in galamsey in the Ashanti Region. We heard all of these and treated them as allegations and told the gov’t to take action.



But, where we allow people to make reckless comments damning on our traditional authorities then it is not proper,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Kumasi based radio station, Oyerepa FM was closed down by the Chiefs of Ashanti Region for giving their platform to Odiketo disrespect the Manhyia palace.



Odike criticized the chiefs for failing to help end the galamseymenace, and also supposedly incited the youth to rise up and demonstrate against chiefs if they fail to come clear on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.

Andy Kankam believes the chiefs closed down Oyerepa FM because they allowed Odike to speak what they consider disrespectful without restraining him.



The newsman appealed to the traditional leaders to let the law take its course in such scenarios. “Laws exist for a reason and if you think someone has offended you there are appropriate means of redress you can resort to.”



He disclosed the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has a chapter in the Ashanti Region and believes they would have dealt with the issue appropriately had the chiefs gone to them.



The editor expressed joy over news the National Media Commission (NMC) and GJA have engaged chiefs of the region to resolve the matter amicably.