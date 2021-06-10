Don’t pay a ‘kobo’ for reposting or any service at NSS - Deputy Director

Deputy Executive Director of the Ghana National Service Scheme, Gifty Oware-Aboagye

The Deputy Executive Director of the Ghana National Service Scheme, (NSS), Gifty Oware-Aboagye, has advised the general public not to pay any amount of money to anyone with the hope of getting better postings or responding.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said the NSS, has not contracted anyone to charge people to generate pins for them or help people get "special postings”.



She explained that any individual who has general reasons for which they would want their postings to be changed would have to write to the NSS, and if approved, the change would be done.



She stressed such procedures does not require any payment, neither does the service charge people to post them.



"Re-posting is not illegal. If want reposting and you have genuine reasons, come to the NSS and you could get reposting. There some bad individuals taking advantage of people and so we have taken steps to prevent that. If you have concerns, come to us. Don’t pay money to anyone,” she added.



She told host Kwabena Agyapong that the NSS had received a massive facelift since the NPP government took over.

She further indicated the NSS has digitised its services.



According to her, the secretariat embarked on a vigorous digitization drive that guarantees an enhanced registration process, among others.



The Deputy Executive Director emphasized that the NSS has a smooth system, adding processes that were hitherto stressful can now be done with ease.



Meanwhile, she announced that the NSS is currently working with the security agencies to deal with persons who defrauding potential NSS personnel.