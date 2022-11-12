Don’t perceive legal profession as gold mine - Chief Justice to new lawyers

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has urged new lawyers not to perceive the profession as a gold mine with the ultimate aim of making money at all cost.

Rather, he urged the new lawyers to demonstrate commitment to the ethics of the profession and work hard.



That, he said, will earn them good financial rewards, as well as trust, respect, and honour from the people they will serve.



He gave the advice at the enrollment of new lawyers in 2022, held at the Conference Center on Friday, November 11, 2022.



846 students of the Ghana School of Law were called to Bar today, Friday, November 11, 2022.



All students who came from different campuses including those from the regions and in Accra were called to the bar after they passed their examinations and interviews.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin Yeboah urged the new lawyers to work hard with the ethics of the profession wherever they find themselves.



“As you know by now, law as a distinguished profession is demanding. It requires a firm commitment to scholarship in view of integrity, hard work, and professional excellence. It will therefore be detrimental to perceive the profession as a goldmine with the ultimate aim of making money at all cost,” he said.



He continued, “I will urge you to hasten slowly and avoid greed. You cannot measure professional success in monetary and material terms only and allow the desire for wealth and power, position, and fame to blind you into throwing overboard the core values and skills that endanger true professionalism. “Rather, you must demonstrate enormous commitment to the ethics of the profession and hard work, as these will earn you good financial rewards as well as trust, respect, and honour from the people you will be serving.”



The Chief Justice also urged the new lawyers to work hard wherever they may find themselves.



