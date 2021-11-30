Don’t play politics with my health – Bagbin

Alban Bagbin

The Office of the Speaker of Parliament has advised against the politicization of the health of the Speaker and officeholders in the country.

In a statement, the office noted that the Membership of the House is one whole group with a common agenda and destiny adding that Members may disagree on issues but these are procedures and done without fear or favor.



Hence, “the office will advise that the health issues of the Speaker and that of other office bearers are not politicized as anybody could be taken ill at any time.”



The statement further disclosed that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is currently on a trip to the United Arab Emirates for a routine medical check-up and not in any way putting pressure of the public purse.



“It is trite knowledge that, most staff of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies also have similar facilities at their disposals and continue to take advantage of such arrangements to their benefit. Indeed, the records of the Parliamentary Service are replete with evidence which point to the fact that, all Speakers of the fourth Republican Parliaments have, at one time or another, accessed this facility.”

The statement added that “It is worth noting that, it is not only the Speaker of Parliament and his Deputies that are entitled to such a facility, the entire leadership of the House are also entitled to the same facility and continually resort to it when the need arises.”



Attached is the full statement:



