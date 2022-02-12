Don’t ply Abokobi at night, your taxi would be snatched - Taxi driver advises colleagues

The police have been urged to intensify patrols to prevent criminal attacks

A taxi driver (name withheld) whose taxi was snatched from him at Abokobi in December last year has narrated his ordeal on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

The taxi driver said he was attacked by three persons who hired his services.



According to him, the three passengers hired him to Abokobi and along the journey, the three of them said they wanted to alight and urinate.



After they had urinated and got back into the car, they allegedly covered his face with a cloth and only recovered to find himself lying in a bush.



The car stolen he disclosed was a Corolla and was under a work and pay contract.



He wants the police to deal with the matter because the area is no longer safe at night.

He advised drivers not to ply the area at 6 pm since they would be under threat.



He revealed some other four taxi drivers have suffered the same attack but one of the taxis has been retrieved in the Volta Region.



He appealed to the Inspector-General of Police to intensify patrols in the area to prevent these criminals from attacking people.



He said, “it is not only taxis that they (criminals) snatch. They snatch motors and other valuable items from their victims.



“I will appeal to the IGP to help taxi drivers. We are suffering at the hands of car snatchers. It is terrible and I would appeal to the IGP to intensify patrols in Abokobi to deter criminals from attacking people in the sea especially at night.”

He also expressed worry at some police officers who mount checkpoints in some parts of the capital.



He noted that some officers do not conduct thorough checks on vehicles even when the occupants are suspicious.



He said “some of the officers are only interested in collecting money from drivers without conducting checks on vehicles. The men who attacked me had bags that looked suspicious but when the officers stopped us at a checkpoint, they did not conduct any search on us but allowed us to go. This is a dangerous thing and I want to appeal to the IGP to caution his officers about that.”