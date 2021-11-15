Don’t politicize Bawumia’s statement to Otumfuo - Ghanaians advised

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Communication Team, Saka Salia, has advised Ghanaians to refrain from politicizing the Vice President’s comment to the Otumfuo yesterday.

Vice President Bawumia during a visit to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II yesterday, mentioned that he now regards the Otumfuo as his father and mother as he is now an orphan.



Some Ghanaians have concluded that the Vice President is seeking the Otumfuo’s approval to pave way for him to take over as the flagbearer of the NPP and subsequently the President of the country.



However, Saka Salia has said that such thinking will be flawed.



He told Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show: “John Mahama once said you don’t need to take words literally as they are said. And he said that following his do-or-die comment. Everyone knows Bawumia is an orphan. But no one can borrow a father to replace his. But someone else can father you based on their deeds and conduct. So, at that time, the person becomes a fatherly figure. It is in that context that Bawumia said that. We know Otumfuo is a great person and we all know Bawumia is so sober and he submits himself to everyone. So we should not politicize his comments to the Otumfuo.”



Saka added that he sees no wrong with the Vice President requesting the Otumfuo to be his father and mother, especially when the Otumfuo has shown on many occasions that he is a father figure. “When Mahama refused to step down in 2016, it took the advice of the Otumfuo for him to step down. So really, the Otumfuo has shown that he is a father figure,” he added.

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Thursday, 11th November 2021, led a delegation from his family to the Manhyia Palace to thank the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the love shown him during his mother’s demise and final funeral rites.



While expressing his gratitude, he said that he is now like an orphan who has no mother and father. He further indicated that Otumfuo has truly shown that he is a father to all.



“You were involved in the funeral, you showed I’m your son, now I have no mother or father, you are my everything that is why we are here today to show our utmost appreciation,” he stated.



The Vice President was also accompanied by some executives of the NPP party.