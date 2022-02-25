Don’t politicize E-levy – CSO

Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang, Founder of Save the Nation for Future Leaders

Leaders of the various political parties across the country have been advised to support the government in the implementation of the Electronic Transaction (E-Levy) policy and desist from the politicization of the levy.

That, according to the Founder of Save the Nation for Future Leaders, a Civil Society Group, Kwadwo Atta Apeakorang would enable the nation to generate more revenue from within, to grow and develop the country.



“Implementing the E-Levy is far better than going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support and assistance. Let us focus on finding ways of generating money in Ghana to support developmental projects and improve the lives of the citizenry. This when done will make us self-reliant but going back to the IMF will just plunge us into more debt and affect the populace.



“Let us stop the politicization of the E-Levy and rather support and assist the government to implement it to generate more revenue to grow and develop our country instead of a bailout from the IMF,” Mr Apeakorang intimated.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday in Accra, he explained that when it came to making decisions that would not affect the citizenry negatively, politics must be put aside saying “for the sake of Ghana let us put the politics of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) aside and think Ghana first”.



He called for unity among the citizenry because without peace, unity, harmony and cohesion no given area could progress, grow and develop.