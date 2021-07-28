Don’t position yourselves for unnecessary attacks – Opuni Frimpong to MPs fronting LGBTQ+ Bill

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong is Executive Director for Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa

Executive Director for Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong has urged Members of Parliament pushing for the passage of the LGBTQ+ Bill, to refrain from engaging in confrontations with critics.



Over the weekend, Twitter was rife with banters, mostly between Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George who is heading the group and supporters and members of the LGBTQ+ community.



Sacarstic comments and subtle jabs flew from all angles and Sam George did not fail to dish out his own variety of same.

But speaking on the issue in an interview with Adom FM, Rev. Opuni-Frimpong said it is necessary that the MPs spearheading the passage of the bill compose and restrain themselves in the face of the opposition.



According to him, the move to draft the bill is only the beginning of the campaign against some activities of the LGBTQ+ community hence, engaging in banters at this point may not necessarily help the course.



“It is not their fight and so they should not position themselves for unnecessary attacks so we are praying to God that Ghana will be different.



“The people championing the LGBTQ+ course are very influential so we pray that God gives them the strength to go through because if they give in to just these insults and comments, we are not sure what will happen,” he stated.



Rev. Opuni-Frimpong also encouraged them to be unwavering in their course because the entire nation has their back.

“This is just the draft bill, we have a long way ahead of us, parliament has to make a decision before it is appended by the President.



“By all means, not everybody will support you in a democratic dispensation but the comments around from all angles, some of them are harsh.



“We are encouraging these MPs and telling them that the whole nation, speaker of parliament and parliamentarians are rallying behind them so they shouldn’t be fazed by the response and reactions.



