Don’t read just one part of the Bible – Sam George jabs BBC reporter

• Sam George also cited portions of the Bible that speak against LGBTQ+



Claire McDonald, the host of BBC’s Newsday program whiles interviewing Sam Nartey George on Ghana’s anti-LGTBQ+ Bill, referenced a part of the Bible which she reckons promotes the rights of homosexuals.



The Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament strongly disagreed and accused the reporter of picking and choosing a quotation from the bible that suggests equal treatment of all people instead of presenting the Bible's wholistic view on the matter.



In her interview with Sam George who is an ordained elder of the Perez Chapel International, McDonald sought to establish that the bill was against the dictates of the Bible as the holy book stressed love for all persons irrespective of their gender or anything.



She stated: “Genesis 1 said God created man in His own image and in His image he created male and female. If he created man and woman in his image then He created homosexuals, bisexuals and transgender people too, didn’t He?

Sam George clarified that the Bill is anchored on the societal norms and values of Ghanaians but also cited aspects of the Bible to support his claims that God frowned on LGBTQ+ activities.



He asked the reporter not to focus her argument on a part of the Bible that she interprets to be making a case for homosexuals.



"My bill is not a religious bill. It’s a bill of values but if you want to go into the Bible, I will grant you that. The Bible says God created Adam and Eve and not Adam Steve. It says for this reason a man will leave his father and cling to his wife, it didn’t say another man so if you want to read the Bible, don’t just read one part of it. We can read the Bible and go explicitly on it. Again the same Bible says that God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of homosexuality so if you want to quote the bible, let’s be clear," he added.



Sam George also downplayed a suggestion by the interviewer that Ghana will be going against the position of the Christian faith if passes the bill.



The host made specific mention of the position of Pope Francis on the matter but Sam George responded: “The Pope has his opinion and the Catholic Church has not taken a definitive position on that. The Methodist Church in the UK has said that they are going to allow for gay marriage but the church in Ghana has disassociated itself from that decision. We are not going to be bound by that decision of that church,” he said.