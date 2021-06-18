Don’t remove GES from WAEC governing committee – Aheto-Tsegah

Former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Charles Aheto-Tsegah

A former Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Charles Aheto-Tsegah has disagreed with one of the eleven recommendations the Africa Education Watch made in their latest research on the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He said it will be unwise for the Ghana Education Service (GES) to be removed from the governing committee of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).



The removal of GES, he said, will create more harm than good as the education body is looking for means to curb examination malpractices in schools.



“I have looked at the recommendations. I think they are good, and it will be refreshing to see them implemented. My issue of concern, however, has to do with the proposal for GES to be divorced from the WAEC governing committee...WAEC depends on the entire education sector to function, and divorcing them will create problems,” Citinewsroom.com quoted Charles Aheto-Tsegah.



On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Africa Education Watch launched its 2020 WASSCE Report.



Below are the recommendations made in the report

1. Investigate and Prosecute Offenders



2. Regulate WAEC: The Ministry of Education must set up a Regulator of Assessments, like OFQUAL in the United Kingdom.



3. Digitize the question distribution system



4. Reinforce ban on the use of mobile phones



5. Strengthen and publicize prosecutions

6. Break the WAEC Monopoly



7. Engage external consultants to speed up investigations into alleged malpractices



8. Ministry of Education should ensure timely release of funds to WAEC



9. Review Assessment Methods



10. Conduct a nationwide anti examination malpractices campaign