Don’t run down Ghana at any given opportunity – Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged all Ghanaians not to run down the country at any given opportunity they get for their parochial interest.
Although he said the patriotic duty requires of every citizen to speak out when duty bearers make mistakes, it should not be used as an opportunity to undermine the nation.
He said this while speaking at the 65th independence day anniversary in Cape Coast on Sunday, March 6.
He said “If we make wrong choices we must act to set things right, when those put in charge of affairs of running the affairs get it wrong we must have the courage to say so.
“That is our patriotic duty and call. We must not at any given opportunity to run down our nation merely because we can or to achieve a narrow parochial objective.
He further called on Ghanaians to protect the peace of the country.
“Let us guard jealously the peace and security we enjoy,” he said.
