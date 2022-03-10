Don't rush and disgrace yourselves and the service - Kabila advises Police officers

Former acting CPP General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh, affectionately called 'Kabila' has admonished Police officers in the country to put up a good character in the force.

Condemning irresponsible and criminal acts by some of the officers, James Kwabena Bomfeh asked the Police to patiently rise through the ranks in the force like the likes of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare and others did from Constable to attaining higher positions in the Service.



He made this comment while discussing the Police intelligence-led field raid in relation with the bullion van robbery that saw a Police officer gunned down by some unknown assailants.



The Police, through their investigations, have uncovered the assailants who happen to be Police officers.



In a statement issued by the Police on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 and signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General in charge of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, four of the officers were apprehended at their hideouts after a tip-off by two suspects, equally Police officers.



The two suspects who led the Police to the hideout, according to the statement, were caught in an exchange of gunshots and hit by bullets.



They were purportedly rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra for immediate medical attention but pronounced dead on arrival.

Also, some members of the gang absconded, albeit sustaining gunshot wounds.



The Police have therefore charged the public and health facilities "within Accra and Tema areas to report to police if they find anyone with gunshot wounds".



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kabila commended the Police Service for swooping down on the criminals but was however worried that the people who are supposed to be protecting the public are now actively involved in criminal activities.



To him, there should be adequate in-service training for all Police recruits to reform them as well as background checks on them to ensure they don't have criminal records.



Kabila advised the Police officers saying, "don't rush and disgrace yourself, the Police Service and Ghana. Think about legacy and your future . . . no law can be better than the people who are called upon to obey or administer it".



