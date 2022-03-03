Don’t rush to exit Ghana for opportunities abroad – Ukraine returnee

Some Ghanaiana students who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport

The Vice President of the National Union of Ghanaian Students in Ukraine (NUGS-Ukraine), Samuel Selorm Dzemakey, has cautioned the youth not to be in a haste for opportunities abroad.

He stated that his experiences in a foreign land especially during the recent Russia-Ukraine tensions, were not pleasant.



According to him there are opportunities that abound in Ghana for the Ghanaian youth to explore and thrive on.



Narrating his experience as a Ghanaian student reading medicine in Ukraine on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show, Dzemakey stated that “I would advice that you look for opportunities here in Ghana” before trying to exit in search of greener pastures abroad.



“A lot of people are surviving here [in Ghana],” he stressed.



He indicated that up until the Russia-Ukraine warfare, life in Ukraine was good.

He revealed that food was not too expensive and access to transportation for daily commutes was equally affordable and convenient.



However, he outlined the dangers of being on foreign soil without any access to immediate help when disaster strikes.



He said that he struggled to withdraw money from his own account and was also limited to about 50 dollars, which was insufficient for his upkeep.



He added that even with the money, shops were out of food and other necessities due to panic-buying during the crisis.



He disclosed that both he and his parents were traumatized by the ongoing disputes between Russia and Ukraine.

He indicated that Ghanaians in Ukraine had to endure struggles in a bid to escape from the invaded region.



The NUGS vice president disclosed that he and his colleagues were prevented from crossing the Ukrainian border [until representatives from the Pentecost Church intervened] while priority was given to nationals.



He again spoke about some Ghanaians who are locked up in their rooms back in Ukraine without access to food or water because Russian soldiers have captured the city of Sumi.