Don’t shelve your educational dreams - Gomoa West MP to tertiary students

Gomoa West MP with some of the beneficiaries

Source: Kofi Abotsi, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) of Gomoa West Constituency, Richard Gyan-Mensah on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 met seventy of his constituents who have been enrolled into various tertiary institutions across the country to discuss issues of their bursaries and ways to make maximum benefits of the support.

They also discussed how they could leverage on the opportunities at their disposal to advance the Gomoa West dream.



Mr Gyan-Mensah He further encouraged them to put in efforts to acquire some online and digital marketing skills, as well as, take up other IT related courses to add to their respective fields of studies.



This will make them well equipped and versatile for the world of work.



In line with his vision to advance the human capital development of the constituency through his Edu-Support Initiative, the legislator advanced some financial support to all the seventy (70) students.

This initiative, as he stated, had earlier in the latter part of last year provided some financial support to constituents to cushion in their education.



He said, “I believe that no constituent of mine should shelve his or her educational dreams and aspirations because of financial difficulties.”



The students expressed their gratitude to the MP for his support through the Edu-Support initiative.