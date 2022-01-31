Don’t shun lepers – Bawumia

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the public not to stigmatize and ostracise cured lepers and people living with the sickness.

Dr Bawumia said this at the Weija Leprosarium to commemorate World Leprosy Day with Lepers Aid Ghana and persons cured of leprosy.



He underscored that government will continue to prioritize the socially disadvantaged and empower them with the needed support.



World Leprosy Day is celebrated on the last Sunday of January.

This international day according to the World Health Organisation is an opportunity to celebrate people who have experienced leprosy, raise awareness of the disease, and call for an end to leprosy-related stigma and discrimination.



The “United for Dignity” campaign calls for unity in honoring the dignity of people who have experienced leprosy.



The campaign honours the lived experiences of individuals who have experienced leprosy by sharing their empowering stories and advocating mental wellbeing and the right to a dignified life free from disease-related stigma.