Don’t sit in Parliament and interpret the Constitution 'wrongly' – Maurice Ampaw tells Speaker

Private Legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw says Ghana’s constitution is “not an English book” to be explained 'anyhow'.

The controversial lawyer is not happy with how the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagin - to him 'wrongly' explained the constitution.



According to him, Alban Bagbin’s position does not give him the mandate to interpret the constitution.



"I was surprised at Speaker of Parliament conduct and attitude towards articles 117 and 118. He has no constitutional mandate to do so,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.

Maurice Ampaw was discussing the brouhaha surrounding Madina MP, Francis Sosu's pending arrest and the speaker’s recent claims that he is more ‘powerful’ than the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Listen to the interview below:



