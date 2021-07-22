Don't sit in your office for hearsay, go to the ground - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah charges new IGP

Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, Lecturer at the Central University

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has charged the acting IGP COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare not to be an armchair Inspector General of Police.

The incumbent IGP has been relieved of his duty on the directives of the President.



A statement from the office of the President stated that ''the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed the Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong Boanuh, to embark on terminal leave, with effect from Sunday, August 1, 2021, pending his retirement from the Police Service on Thursday, 7th October 2021''.



As a result, "until a substantive Inspector General of Police is appointed, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked the Commissioner of Police George Akuffo Dampare, PH.D, to serve as acting Inspector General of Police with effect from Sunday, 1st August 2021", the statement further read.



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah advised the acting IGP not to sit in his office acting on hearsays but assess situations for himself.

He believed COP Dampare will make a good IGP but he shouldn't confine himself within the four walls of the Police Headquarters.



"He shouldn't become an IGP who only listens to hearsays. Go to the ground! If you are an IGP and only sit at Headquarters, they will swerve. Go to the ground on your own," he stated on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Thursday morning.



Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah also urged Ghanaians to support the acting IGP to succeed in his endeavors by providing the Police Service with relevant information on criminals.



"We wish him well but we must also play a part in helping him succeed," he said.