Don’t step foot on Akyem soil again – Okyeman youth warn KOANS CEO, Adakabre

The Okyeman Youth Association (OYA) is threatening confrontation with Kofi Anokye, the Chief Executive Officer of KOANS Building Solutions Limited, a real estate company, over an alleged fraudulent lease of one thousand acres of land to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) .

Addressing the media Tuesday at Kyebi in Eastern Region, President of the Association Archibald Ntiri-Acquah said:



“In recent published statement, Kofi Anokye has alleged that with respect to lands leased to Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) he has directed payments to the Ofori Panin Palace at Adabraka through his alleged surrogates. We demand that within forty-eight hours he produces evidence of receipt of payment, or faces our legitimate confrontation with his indiscretion”.



The Okyeman Youth Association further said Okyenhene is the immemorial allodial owner of all lands in Akyem Abuakwa therefore Mr. Anokye’s claim of ownership of 27,000 acres of land acquired from Mankata and Quansah families and Apedwa Stool is fraudulent and untenable.



They accuse the real estate developer for attempted assault on the dignity of the Ofori Panin stool with reference to the murder of Akyea Mensah, a matter that has been resolved to the understanding that the revered Ofori Panin was never involved in the act.



The Association noted with rage, what they say is a conspiracy of the CEO of KOANS Building Solutions and some media houses particularly Despite Media group specifically Neat FM’s host Adakabre Frimpong Manso to vilify Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

“We kindly advice that Mr. Kofi Anokye in his personal interest should not step foot on Akyem soil. It is regretful that we need to add Mr. Adakabre Frimpong Manso to the same fate as Mr. Kofi Anokye”



They concluded that “We wish to assure all that , Okyeman will not become an unconscious plaything in the hands of profiteers and fraudulent businessmen who want to reap where they have not sown”



Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council’s statement



Meanwhile, the Akyem Abuakwa traditional council on the July 12, 2022 issued in a statement signed by Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin said “The Ofori Panin fie has found it necessary to issue a response with regards to issues raised and widely circulated in the media by a certain Kofi Anokye who claims to be an estate developer and owner of KOANS Building Solutions Co.Ltd. This relates directly to the lands around Nsawam Adoagyiri, Panpanso, Kyekyewere which he claims to have acquired of several thousands of acres from a certain Quansah and Mankata family of Accra,



Despite several requests, the Quansah and Mankata have failed to produce evidence of ownership and acquisition, and further appearing before the Ofori Panin Fie had the audacity with the complicity of Kofi Anokye to present fictitious documents as purported proof of ownership”.

In relation to 1000 acres of Land leased to GIMPA, the Akyem Abuakwa traditional council explained that ” Kofi Anokye attempted to alienate one thousand (1000) acres of the said lands to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and received payments.



However further payments was later aborted by the current Council and Management of GIMPA. The earlier payments despite written protests by the Ofori Panin Fie were surprisingly honoured”



“Kofi Anokye , we believe has compromised certain officials of the Land Commission , He had obtained land title certificates at the blind side of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council , the Ofori Panin Fie does not wish to believe that Kofi Anokye had combined with certain quarters of the immediate past Administration for his scheme and to ensure payments from GIMPA in violation of established customary protocols and laws” the statement reads.



Following the above, the Ofori Panin Fie wants to make the following clarifications:



1. That the system of family ownership of land is unknown to Akyem Abuakwa customs and usages. The right of families are limited to usufructuary interest and not right of alienation.

2. That all lands in Akyem Abuakwa except those acquired by the state through compulsory acquisition remains stool lands.



3. That the Okyenhene is the immemorial allodial owner of all stool lands in Akyem Abuakwa. In effect , there can no valid alienation of any piece or portion of Akyem Abuakwa Stool lands without His consent and concurrence.



Further to the above, the Ofori Panin Fie finds it appropriate to make the following demands:



1. That the general public particularly estate developers must adhere to established and appropriate customary procedures in land acquisition in their own interest.



2. That the Lands Commission takes a critical review of the irregularities at its secretariat with respect to fake documents acquired by unscrupulous persons and take the necessary actions to restore its integrity and amends it records in relation to the lands unlawfully acquired in Akyem Abuakwa.

3. That all persons dealing with Mr. Kofi Anokye in relation to the lands mention supra do so at their own risk.



4. That the police should take the necessary action to prevent Mr. Anokye from defrauding the public and to halt him from trespassing on Akyem Abuakwa lands.



5. The Okyenhene expresses seriousness to this matter as an example of the growing menace of the land theft of which the Eastern portion of Akyem Abuakwa has become a unique and ugly spectacle due to open ended expansion of Accra.



6. The Osagyefuo will not abdicate from his sworn customary obligation to protect Akyem Abuakwa Stool Lands from the outskirts of Nsawam Adoagyiri to ends of Jejeti.