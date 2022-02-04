Don’t stick to only ‘boring’ lectures, Atta Mills was not a boring person – Koku Anyidoho

The Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho says there should be a dynamic way of celebrating the former late president, Prof John Fiifi Atta-Mills.

To him, the yearly lectures to commemorate his departure is becoming “boring”.



This was after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) launched the JEAM Memorial Heritage at the University of Ghana on February 1, 2022, on the theme ‘The Man John Evans Atta Mills – 10 Years On’.



The launch saw some prominent politicians among others delivering speeches to remember the late soft-spoken President.



But, Koku Anyidoho who has over the years held similar lectures for his ‘father’ is calling for a change.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show in an interview that the “lectures are becoming boring now.”



“Atta-Mills wasn’t a boring person, he was not only into politics,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang.



Listen to interview:



