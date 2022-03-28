Don’t stop wearing face masks just because the president says so – Dr Asiedu

A Research Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development, Dr Kwame Sarpong Asiedu

A Research Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Dr Kwame Sarpong Asiedu, has urged Ghanaians to keep wearing face masks despite the government saying it is no longer compulsory to wear them in public places.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo saying nose marks are not compulsory does not imply one is safe from the virus in public without a nose mask, myjoyoline.com reports



Dr Asiedu, who is a pharmacist, indicated that wearing a face mask is the best way for Ghanaians to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus.

“You have this one thing which is the nose mask which can protect you (from airborne diseases), I struggle to see why you would take it off just because the President said do so.



“It’s not because of COVID you’re doing something, but it’s in your best interest. That’s why the President says exercising caution is important,” he said.



On March 28, 2022, President Akufo-Addo announced that wearing a nose mask is no longer mandatory from Monday, March 28, 2022.



"...from tomorrow, Monday, March 28, the wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings," President Akufo-Addo said whilst delivering his 28th televised address on measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, March 27.



The president announced that "outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals may resume at full capacity, again, as long as all persons at these events are fully vaccinated," adding that all of Ghana's land borders are opened.