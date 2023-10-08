Don’t take Asiedu Nketiah’s ‘Ghana ripe for coup’ comment lightly – Allotey Joacobs to Army

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has warned the hierarchy of the Ghana Armed Forces to probe further the comments of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah that Ghana is ripe for a Coup D’etat.

Asiedu Nketiah in an exclusive interview on Angel Morning Show on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 that Ghana has already crossed the red line for military takeover.



“If you consider what is happening in Ghana, it shows that we have crossed all the red lines for a coup to happen…



“Our case is even worse compared to what is happening in countries where coups have happened in recent times…there is a total control of the referee in elections, subtle oppression of opposition voices and freedom of expression but there hasn’t been a coup yet…,” he told host, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah.

Commenting on this on the same show on Thursday, October 5, 2023, Allotey Jacobs said the military must be never take the comments of Asiedu Nketiah likely.



He added that persons that comments from people like Asiedu Nketiah who control such high political offices ought not to be taken for granted insisting that their comments have great impact on their citizenry.