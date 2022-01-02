Don’t take Bawumia’s church outreach for granted, he’s a blessing to Ghana – Kofi Bentil

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has insisted that Ghana should not take Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for granted.

He opines that it is rare to have a leader who believes religious tolerance is one of the ways to ensure the country grows and develops.



His comment comes after the vice president and his wife joined some churches in the Ashanti Region for new year’s eve services.



Kofi Bentil who made this known in a post shared on social media said: “Dr Bawumia proves everyday that religion should not divide us. Leaders who do everything to keep religious harmony must be cherished, this is a blessing Ghana must not take for granted.”



On new year’s eve, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife visited churches in the Ashanti Regional capital.

The Vice President whiles speaking at the Ebenezer congregation of the Breman Methodist Church said, “Our unique religious acceptance, which has his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a Christian, as President and me, Mahamudu Bawumia, a Muslim as his Vice, is the envy of many across the world, and we must jealously guard against any attempts to bring disagreements between us”.



At the St Peter’s Cathedral, the Vice President said that “I am a Muslim, but I am comfortable being in a church, because we all believe in God of Isaac, Jacob and Jesus Christ. For us, as Christians and Muslims we have so many things in common that bind us together. We all believe in God the Father Almighty and the miraculous virgin birth of Jesus Christ. We believe in the miracles of Jesus Christ – the healing of the sick, the resurrection and many more. And above all, we all believe that in the end days Jesus Christ will come back again to save the world”.



“Let us all, whether Christian or Muslim or whatever religious persuasion, work together, live peacefully together, and pray for each other and our dear nation. We You may not appreciate Our unique religious acceptance until you visit other countries. This is probably the only country where the Chief Imam will celebrate his 100th birthday in a Church. This is probably the only country where you have a Muslim Vice President attending a 31st Night Service,” he continued at the Sarfo Memorial Temple of the Ayigya Pentecost Church.