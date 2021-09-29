Don't take Ghana's security for granted - Kan Dapaah

Albert Kan-Dapaah, National Security Minister

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has called on the media to safeguard the peace being enjoyed in the country by using their platforms to champion development and unity.

He said the media must not take Ghana’s peace for granted in the wake of terror attacks in neighbouring countries, adding the Ghana Armed Forces are on top of their game to protect the borders of the country.



“The media by definition is an independent institution. There is a limit to the role of other accountability institutions but for the media, it possesses the independence that enables it to hold the government to account. It is a very important duty the media play which is why we get concerned,” Kan-Dapaah said at an engagement with the media aimed at sensitizing journalists on Ghana’s newly drafted National Security Strategy (NSS).



“That is why it is important that our media men and women don’t play with the security and stability of the country. Also, it is important that the media is able to do away with sensational stories that have very serious security implications, and not because it will help to sell newspapers and get viewership,” he said.



Be circumspect, “We don’t help ourselves by continually raining down on our soldier. This is the time we need our soldiers. Be circumspect about what you write about our security agencies. We want to build trust with the state security apparatus. It’s not in our interest not to work with you. Help us to get the country secured,” the minister added.



The engagement is the first of three sessions put together by the National Security Ministry and the Ministry of Information in taking broad-based inputs from relevant stakeholders, the media inclusive on the implementation of the NSS.



Kan-Dapaah said the government is using the engagements to primarily equip the media with the appropriate information on the document and how it will be implemented.

He emphasized the need for the media in the country to be circumspect in their daily reportage especially on issues that have national security implications.



Participants included journalists drawn from various television and radio networks in the Greater Accra, Central, Western, Volta, Western-North and Oti Regions.



The NSS document was launched on 7 June 2021, by President Akufo-Addo as part of measures to coordinate national response efforts to protect and safeguard the country from threats, risks, challenges to its security and stability from both the domestic and international environments.



On his part, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah whose Ministry facilitated the engagement underscored the need for extensive education and sensitization on the content of the strategy.



He said engagement is important because it provides stakeholders the opportunity to deepen their understanding of their roles in the implementation of the strategy.