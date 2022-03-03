28
Menu
News

Don’t take sides in Russian-Ukraine conflict - Asiedu Nketia urges government

Asiedu Nketia Johnson New2021 General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nketia says Ghana has friends both in Russia and Ukraine

Political morality is different from religious morality, Aseidu Nkatia

At least 136 civilians have been killed, UN

General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has urged the government not to take sides in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

He said that the government must remain neutral because Ghana has relations with both countries.

“We are friends to both the Russians and the Ukrainians so it will be reckless on the part of any of our governments to take sides in this. So we should remain in the middle and if possible, our government should ensure we remain neutral and not take any sides,” myjoyonline.com reported.

The General Secretary further stated that most people think morality is the same both in religious matters and political issues but they are wrong.

“Most Ghanaians want to import religious morality into international political morality and this has nothing to do with religion. If you kill 10 people in an attempt to stop them from killing 100 people, that is politically moral and you have done no wrong. Political decisions should be according to political principles,” he added.

On February 24, 2024, Russia began invading Ukraine by land, air and sea, having camped at the Ukrainian borders for weeks.

The UN Refugee Agency reports that over 800000 people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began. Also, the United Nations (UN) has reported that at least 136 civilian deaths have been recorded as of Tuesday, March 3, 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Interesting nicknames of Ghana’s presidents
I got pregnant for another man - married woman
Shatta Wale, Medikal rent private jet for U.S tour
My husband beats me but I cannot leave him - woman
Adwoa Safo writes to Bagbin
I disagree with prosecution of Ato Forson – Ken Agyapong
Why Stephen Appiah is trending on social media
Kwadwo Poku on how he became Asamoah Gyan's friend
One NPP MP struck down by stroke - Asiedu Nketia alleges
Atuguba ‘misfired but calling for his arrest is stupid’ – Sekou Nkrumah
Related Articles: