Don’t talk about Afram bridge, they’re just deceiving us – Drivers descend on government

The drivers do not believe the bridge will ever be constructed

Some drivers at Kwahu Afram Plains have heavily descended on the government for trying to play with the minds of the residents after promising to fix the bridge on the Afram Bridge.

The construction of the Afram Bridge since 2016 has always been a topical issue that once resulted in a clash between NDC MP and NPP Chairman (then E/R Secretary) on Agoo FM.



The NDC MP for Afram Plains South, Joseph Appiah Boateng, said there is no way the NPP government could complete the bridge before Nana Addo's 2nd term ends.



On his part, the now NPP E/R Chairman Jeff Konadu Addo believes the bridge will surely be completed as promised by the president.



The two friends challenged themselves in a hot debate following the construction of the Afram Bridge.



Meanwhile, Parliament has approved a total of €350 million commercial contract agreements to finance the construction of two major roads and the bridge to bolster agricultural productivity in the Afram Plains area.

The first agreement is between the government and Contracta Construction UK Limited for €150 million for the construction of the Bunso-Adawso road and specified approach roads to the Adawso Bridge project.



The 104-kilometre project comprises the Takorowatwen-Ekyi Amanfrom road (22 km), the Adawso-Kwahu Tafo road (20 km), and the Kwahu Tafo-Miaso road (29 km), the Miaso-Begoro road (26 km) and the Begoro-Obuoho road (seven km).



The second agreement is between the government and BNIP-Janson-Adowso Consortium of The Netherlands for €200 million for the construction of a bridge over the Afram River at Adawso-Ekyi Amanfrom.



Both agreements were presented to Parliament by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, on Monday, December 20, 2021, and were referred to the Committee on Roads and Transport for consideration



In addition, during the 65th Independence Day celebration at Tease, Afram Plains South, the District Chief Executive, Evans Kyei Ntiri, assured the Chiefs and elders, residents, and the gathering that the president was ready to cut sod in May 2022.

Speaking on Agoo FM for clarification on when the assurance day was closed, the DCE said the date has been changed and will be communicated.



A few days ago, the Volta Late Transport Company, operating the ferry on Afram Bridge, announced new transportation fares, which gingered some drivers to threaten demonstration if the cost is not reduced.



Agoo News, during the weekend, experienced agitation by some drivers on the ferry who vehemently accused the Operators of unfair charges.



When asked if they still hope the bridge, when constructed, will address some of these challenges, they raised their voices over such promise saying, "let's not talk about the bridge because they cannot do it.



"What are you trying to say… what bridge? Look at our roads; they will never do it. It's just a promise, and they are only playing with our minds," the drivers told Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor.