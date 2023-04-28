Don’t tamper with Christian or Akan votes - Subin MP to NPP delegates

Eugene Boakye Antwi is the MP for Subin

The Member of Parliament for Subin in the Ashanti Region, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has cautioned delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to tamper with what he described as Christian or Akan votes in the upcoming presidential primaries.

The former Deputy Minister of Works and Housing explained that the NPP, for a long time has derived its political strength and support from Christian or Akan-dominated areas across the country.



He argued that it is important that delegates of the party do not tamper with that trend.



“Delegates shouldn’t do anything to antagonize that base because if the base refuse to vote, you are out of office,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Eugene Boakye Antwi said that there are about 12 polling stations in his constituency where the NPP always trails behind the NDC.



He added that this is because those areas are non-Akan-dominated areas.

He, therefore, cautioned the party against electing candidates who will be detrimental to the base of the NPP.



“The empirical evidence is that we derive our political power, support, authority, and existence from Akan-dominated or Christian-dominated areas of this country, and it’s a fact. Check our current numbers in parliament and you would establish that most of the MPs from the Majority Caucus emerged from Akan-dominated areas. So, why do you want to elect a candidate who will be detrimental to your base?” he quizzed, while speaking with the morning show host, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



The Subin MP also dismissed claims that his analysis is centered on tribalism, insisting that “in our current politics, we cannot rule out ethnicity or religion.



“People are only making hypothetical analysis that electing Bawumia as flagbearer will weaken the base of the NDC in Muslim communities. The NDC appreciates that Ghana is a Christian-dominated country, reason they elected a Christian as their flagbearer,” he added.



